ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a dramatic United East Conference showdown, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team lost a significant lead, ending their three-game winning streak with a 70-66 defeat against Penn State Harrisburg on Wednesday evening, January 17th.

The Seahawks, who now stand at 9-9 overall and 4-1 in the UEC, faced their first conference loss this season in a gripping encounter with the Lions, who improved to 15-3, 5-0 in the UEC. The battle of the conference is unbeaten was highlighted by a standout performance from St. Mary’s sophomore guard Micah Henry, who scored a game-high 24 points.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The game commenced with St. Mary’s College establishing a strong position, achieving a 14-6 lead in the first seven minutes. Contributions led to this early advantage from Henry and junior forward Jake Koverman. However, the tides began to turn as Penn State Harrisburg narrowed the gap, followed by a significant 18-4 run by the Seahawks, spearheaded by Henry’s eight points, pushing their lead to 32-15.

St. Mary’s College encountered challenges maintaining its lead despite this early dominance. The team struggled with ball handling, resulting in six turnovers within six minutes. This lapse allowed the Lions to capitalize, tying the game at 36-36 just before halftime, thanks to their impressive 5-of-6 shooting from the three-point range. A buzzer-beating jumper from Henry nudged the Seahawks ahead with a 38-36 lead at halftime.

The second half saw the Seahawks briefly extend their lead, only to be consistently challenged by the Lions. A pivotal moment came when Alex Leiba’s layup for Harrisburg broke a 43-43 tie, igniting a 22-12 run and granting the Lions their largest lead. Despite a late effort from St. Mary’s, including a 70% success rate at the free-throw line, the Lions secured their victory with crucial free throws from Nate Curry.

Analyzing the box score showed that the Seahawks had a significant presence in the paint, outscoring Harrisburg 30-18. However, the Lions’ dominance in rebounding (49-27) and a noticeable drop in St. Mary’s shooting accuracy in the second half (from 59.3% to 32.1%) were key factors in the outcome.

Henry’s remarkable performance individually included 24 points, three assists, a career-high three blocks, and two steals. Koverman also made notable contributions with 16 points, five rebounds, and a block. For Penn State Harrisburg, five players scored in double digits, with Lance Douglas leading with 15 points and Alex Leiba securing 11 rebounds.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College will face Penn State Abington on January 20th at the MPOARC Arena in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. The game, scheduled for 1 p.m., is crucial for the Seahawks as they aim to rebound from this setback and continue their campaign in the United East Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...