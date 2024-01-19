Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program has once again proven its excellence in dance, with eight of its dancers achieving All-State honors, ranking them among Maryland’s top 24 dancers. This distinction, a testament to the county’s thriving dance culture, resulted from a rigorous audition process by a panel of arts administrators and college dance faculty.

The criteria for the award were multifaceted, focusing on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance quality, attitude, and potential for future success in dance. Additionally, these young artists had to demonstrate academic prowess with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, exhibit leadership qualities in their schools, and have a commendable record of service to their local dance programs.

Nicole Deming, AACPS Dance Specialist, admired the students, saying, “Our students never cease to amaze me with their dedication to elevating our dance program with their creativity and artistry. They are truly an inspiration and are beyond deserving of these accolades.”

The All-State honorees from Anne Arundel County Public Schools are as follows:

Gabi Eisele, Annapolis High School

Mackenzie Eisele, Annapolis High School

Emma Tippet, Arundel High School

Cassidy Gallimore, Broadneck High School

Adriana Jones, Crofton High School

Sasha Failli, Crofton High School

Celia Ann Richardson, Severna Park High School

Marlowe Richardson, Severna Park High School

Moreover, two additional students were awarded All-State honorable mentions:

Sarah Anne Loud, Broadneck High School

Gracie Beers, Crofton High School

The achievements of these dancers are a clear indicator of the high caliber of the dance program in Anne Arundel County. Their recognition brings personal accolades and shines a spotlight on the quality of arts education within the county.

The talents of these distinguished dancers, along with others from various schools across the county, will be showcased at the 43rd annual Anne Arundel County Public Schools Dance Festivals. The festivals, which begin on February 14, 2024, celebrate the rich dance culture nurtured within the county’s schools. The schedule and more information about the festivals can be accessed at www.aacps.org/dancefestivals.

This achievement by Anne Arundel County’s dancers serves as a source of inspiration and pride for the community. It underscores the importance of arts education and its role in shaping the future of young artists. As these dancers continue to hone their skills and pursue their passion, they set a high standard for artistic excellence and serve as role models for aspiring dancers within the county and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...