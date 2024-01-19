LANCASTER, Pa. – Kelsie Miller, a first-year student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been honored as the Atlantic East Conference (AEC) Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the fourth time this season. The announcement came from the league office on Tuesday afternoon, January 16. Miller’s achievement contributes significantly to St. Mary’s College’s dominance in the league, with its swimmers receiving six out of eight weekly awards this season.

Miller showcased her exceptional talent in a challenging weekend, securing five individual victories and contributing to her team’s overall performance. Her achievements were highlighted in a conference win at Marywood University on January 13. Throughout the weekend, Miller displayed versatility and stamina across various swimming events.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Miller triumphed in three events in the triple-dual meet held at Marywood University, involving Misericordia University and Wilkes University. She won the 200 butterfly with 2:14.98, the 100 butterfly in 59.50, and the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:17.41. These victories set the tone for her subsequent performances.

Continuing her winning streak, Miller secured top positions in the dual meet against Salisbury University on January 14. She clinched first place in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 55.73 seconds, and in the 500 freestyle, she recorded a season-best time of 5:27.57. Besides these victories, Miller achieved a third-place finish in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:14.65 and played a crucial role in the 400-medley relay, swimming the third leg for the team that finished third.

Miller’s consistent performance and leadership have been pivotal in St. Mary’s College’s competitive season. The college’s swim team, currently holding a 6-9 record overall and a 3-1 in the AEC, shows promising prospects for the upcoming events. The team is set to compete next at an Atlantic East double-dual meet, hosting Immaculata University and Marymount (Va.) University. This meeting, scheduled for Saturday, January 20, at 1 p.m., will take place at the Aquatics Center and coincide with the celebration of Senior Day.

Miller’s recognition as the AEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week underscores her significant contribution to the team’s success and highlights her potential for an outstanding collegiate swimming career. Her achievements testify to the dedication and hard work required to excel in competitive swimming at the collegiate level. As St. Mary’s College continues to compete in the Atlantic East Conference, Miller’s performances will be crucial in pursuing further accolades and success.

