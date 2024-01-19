ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a significant move to enhance public access to court records, the Maryland Judiciary has announced a major redesign of its Case Search website, set to go live on February 5, 2024. This marks the first overhaul of the platform since its inception in January 2006, reflecting a commitment to adapting to evolving technology trends.

The new design aims to simplify and streamline the user experience, making searching for case information easier and more efficient for the public. One of the key improvements includes reorganizing search fields, prioritizing the most commonly used ones, and offering advanced options only when necessary. This approach minimizes the input of irrelevant data, thereby speeding up the search process.

Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader of the Supreme Court of Maryland highlighted the importance of this initiative. “It is our mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice to all. Modernizing the design of our publicly accessible Case Search site is one way we honor that mission,” he stated. Emphasizing the goal of the redesign, he added, “The redesign will improve the website’s standards for accessibility with a more modern and colorful design that is user-friendly and welcoming.”

A glimpse of the forthcoming design, which promises a more modern and colorful interface, is already available for preview at this link. The Judiciary ensures that the revamp is purely aesthetic and functional, with no alterations to the available case data. The integrity and extent of data remain governed by existing rules and statutes, ensuring that the redesign focuses solely on enhancing user experience and website modernization.

Since its launch, case Search has played a vital role in providing internet access to Maryland court records. The platform serves as a digital gateway to a wealth of information, including names of parties involved, city and state details, case numbers, dates of birth, trial dates, charges, and case dispositions. It encompasses detailed case information from all Maryland circuit and district court case management systems, fulfilling the frequent information requests received in court clerks’ offices.

The Maryland Rules on Access to Court Records, specifically Rules 16-901 through 16-912 and 1-322.1, govern the accessibility of case records. The Case Search website has been a pivotal tool in adhering to these rules, providing transparent and accessible court information to the public.

This redesign represents a significant step by the Maryland Judiciary in its ongoing efforts to ensure its digital resources remain up-to-date, accessible, and user-friendly. By balancing the need for modernization with the commitment to data integrity and rule compliance, the Judiciary demonstrates its dedication to serving the public and upholding the principles of justice in the digital age.

Like this: Like Loading...