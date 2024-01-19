LANCASTER, Pa. – In an impressive feat of athletic prowess, junior Luke Schwenk from Annapolis, Maryland, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the fifth time this season. The conference office made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, January 16, marking a significant milestone in Schwenk’s collegiate swimming career.

Schwenk, a 6-2 team captain from Broadneck High School, has been a dominant force in the Atlantic East Conference, securing five of the eight weekly honors awarded this season. His consistent performance has been a key factor in the success of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

This past weekend, Schwenk’s leadership and skill were fully displayed as he guided his team to a balanced 2-2 record. This included a notable league win at Marywood University on January 13. Throughout the meet, Schwenk showcased his versatility and competitive edge, claiming four individual wins and contributing to one relay victory.

At the triple-dual meet at Marywood with Misericordia University and Wilkes University, Schwenk emerged victorious in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 51.73 seconds. He further demonstrated his swimming prowess by setting a personal best of 2:00.71 in the 200 individual medley, securing first place. His contribution was crucial in leading the 400-medley relay team to victory.

In a dual meet against Salisbury, Schwenk continued his winning streak. He achieved top honors in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.43 seconds and led in the 50 butterfly, touching the wall first at 22.42 seconds. Additionally, Schwenk played a pivotal role in the relays, anchoring the second-place 200 freestyle relay and leading off the third-place 400 medley relay.

The St. Mary’s College men’s swim team, currently holding a 9-5 record, is preparing for their next challenge. They are set to compete in a double-dual conference meeting on Saturday, January 20, at 1 p.m. The Seahawks will face Immaculata University, which has a record of 3-4 (1-2 AEC), and Marymount (Va.) The university stands at 6-1 (3-0 AEC). This meet will be especially significant as it coincides with Senior Day, an event honoring the graduating athletes of the team.

Schwenk’s remarkable achievements this season have bolstered his team’s performance and placed him in the spotlight as a top contender in collegiate swimming. His dedication and skill continue to set a high bar for athletic excellence within the Atlantic East Conference. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Schwenk and the St. Mary’s College men’s swim team striving for further success in their upcoming meets.

