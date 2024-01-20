PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – In a prestigious event at the Pentagon Auditorium on Jan. 10, the Department of the Navy celebrated the achievements of eight Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) personnel and groups with the Department of the Navy (DON) Acquisition Excellence Awards (AEA). These annual accolades are a testament to the outstanding contributions in fostering competition and innovation in acquisition for Navy and Marine Corps initiatives.

Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, NAVAIR commander, highlighted the diverse areas in which NAVAIR teams excelled, including program management, international partnerships, and innovation. “These individuals and teams exemplify the behaviors and approaches that will enable us to deliver the warfighting capability the fleet needs at a cost we can afford – thinking differently, focusing on outcomes, forging partnerships, and continuously adapting, innovating and learning,” Chebi noted.

Frederick Stefany, acting assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) welcomes award-winners during the 2023 Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards on Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: NAVAIR

The honorees span a range of categories, reflecting the diverse skill sets essential to NAVAIR’s mission:

Program Manager of the Year — ACAT III/IV : Capt. Larry Smith, leading the Propulsion team in the F-35 Joint Program Office, was recognized for his exemplary work.

: Capt. Larry Smith, leading the Propulsion team in the F-35 Joint Program Office, was recognized for his exemplary work. Product Support Manager of the Year — ACAT I : Ed Henderson from the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems (PMA-273) demonstrated outstanding leadership, as acknowledged by the Program Executive Officer (PEO) Tactical Aircraft Programs.

: Ed Henderson from the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems (PMA-273) demonstrated outstanding leadership, as acknowledged by the Program Executive Officer (PEO) Tactical Aircraft Programs. Product Support Manager of the Year — ACAT II & Below : Terry Duggan’s contributions at the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213) were celebrated, highlighting his role in PEO(T).

: Terry Duggan’s contributions at the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213) were celebrated, highlighting his role in PEO(T). Acquisition Professional of the Year — Contracting : Lori Frame, from the Procurement Group, PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (U&W), was honored for her exceptional work in contracting.

: Lori Frame, from the Procurement Group, PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (U&W), was honored for her exceptional work in contracting. Acquisition Professional of the Year — Test & Evaluation: Matthew Fernandes of the Strike Planning and Execution Systems Program Office (PMA-281) received recognition for his significant contributions to PEO(U&W).

The ceremony also celebrated teams that have demonstrated excellence in their fields:

International Partnership Acquisition Award : The F-35 FMS New Business Team from the International Directorate, F-35 JPO, was lauded for its global partnership efforts.

: The F-35 FMS New Business Team from the International Directorate, F-35 JPO, was lauded for its global partnership efforts. Competition Excellence Acquisition Team of the Year : The Sonobuoy Acquisition Team from the Air Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Program Office (PMA-264) showcased exemplary performance in promoting competitive excellence.

: The Sonobuoy Acquisition Team from the Air Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Program Office (PMA-264) showcased exemplary performance in promoting competitive excellence. Innovation Excellence Acquisition Team of the Year: The AV-8B ELEMENT 13 Team from the AV-8B Weapon Systems Program Office (PMA-257) was recognized for its innovative approaches in acquisition.

Frederick Stefany, acting assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition), commended all the nominees and winners for their dedication and impact. “Your contributions to acquisition excellence are felt in your commands and across the fleet,” Stefany remarked. He emphasized that the ethos of acquisition excellence is embodied in the productivity, competition leverage, innovation, and professional acumen of these outstanding individuals and teams, directly impacting support to the nation’s warfighters.

The ceremony celebrated the hard work and dedication of NAVAIR personnel, underlining their pivotal role in ensuring the United States Navy and Marine Corps are equipped with the capabilities they need, efficiently and innovatively. The event was also made available for viewing online, allowing a wider audience to witness the achievements of these exceptional individuals and teams.

Watch a video of the ceremony online.

