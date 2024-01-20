Maryland Governor Wes Moore recently appointed Celeste Alexander-Frye as the new trustee for the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), effective October 10, 2023. Alexander-Frye, a Calvert County resident, will replace Jay Webster, whose term concluded last summer.

Alexander-Frye’s appointment brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the CSM board. With a career spanning nearly 25 years, she has demonstrated significant expertise in leading people and project teams, particularly in information technology. Her company, Alexander Frye Consulting, LLC, has been instrumental in developing state-of-the-art information solutions for various clients, including the Department of Defense, other federal government agencies, and corporations.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

In expressing her commitment to the role, Alexander-Frye remarked, “I am an ardent supporter of our Community College and have seen how these institutions are a critical pathway to future success. I am eager to get to work serving my community and collaborating with the other members of the CSM Board of Trustees.”

Her involvement in community and educational initiatives is extensive. As an active volunteer, Alexander-Frye has taught food and consumer science to students of all age groups under the 4-H Program-Calvert County University of Maryland Extension. Additionally, she has been involved with the Concerned Black Women of Calvert County and served as a former vice president of the Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club.

A notable contribution by Alexander-Frye is the development of the Calvert Local Scholarship Application. This automated portal, which she spearheaded in 2019, assists students in applying for scholarships, significantly streamlining the process and increasing access. The portal offers a selection of 103 local scholarships to graduating seniors from Calvert County, resulting in over $270,000 in savings for students pursuing higher education and skilled trades.

Alexander-Frye’s connection to the Calvert County community is deep-rooted. Having lived in the county for 19 years, her children are products of the local public school system and have attended prestigious universities like the University of Maryland and Cornell University, both in the engineering field.

The CSM board also took the opportunity to honor the outgoing trustee, Jay Webster, for his significant contributions during his tenure. Appointed in 2016, Webster has been pivotal in CSM’s development, contributing to various aspects like athletics, trades, nursing, technology, scholarships, and arts. His contributions include nearly $400,000 in donations, including the first endowment supporting the trades at CSM. He was key in community projects such as the Prince Frederick Campus garden and collaboration with Farming 4 Hunger.

The board of trustees at CSM now includes a diverse group of community leaders from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties. The team is geared towards fostering the growth and development of the College of Southern Maryland under the leadership of CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson, with Board Liaisons Vice President Craig Patenaude, Esq., and Chief of Staff Dr. Larisa Pfeiffer. More information about CSM’s leadership can be found at their official website here.

