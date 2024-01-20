In a significant law enforcement operation on Wednesday night, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, during a raid in Lexington Park, MD. The meticulously planned operation, which took place at around 8:21 p.m. on January 17, 2024, involved multiple divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, highlighting the severity of the situation and the determination of the authorities to clamp down on criminal activities in the area.

The raid resulted from a collaborative effort involving the Criminal Intelligence and Vice Narcotics Units, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Operations Division, and the Patrol Division. The Emergency Services Team also played a pivotal role in executing the search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 21000 block of Windsor Drive. James Sylvester Ford, 48, of Lexington Park, MD Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

During the intense moments of the raid, a juvenile, who was already on the authorities’ radar with an active arrest warrant, made a futile attempt to escape the deputies. The young suspect was quickly apprehended outside the residence. A thorough search led to the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic handgun cunningly concealed within the waistband of the juvenile’s pants. This finding is particularly alarming, underscoring the increasing concerns regarding youth involvement in violent crimes and the accessibility of firearms.

In addition to the juvenile, the deputies arrested 48-year-old James Sylvester Ford, who was inside the residence at the time of the warrant execution. Ford, a resident of Lexington Park, was found in possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a substance commonly known as ecstasy. This discovery adds a drug-related dimension to the operation, indicating a potential network of illegal drug distribution in the area.

The juvenile and Ford were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. They are facing charges related to their respective offenses, with the juvenile’s possession of a firearm being particularly concerning, given the ongoing debates around gun control and youth violence in the United States.

