LEXINGTON MANOR, MD – In a significant development for Lexington Manor Passive Park (LMPP), the St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks, in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council (SMCAC), has announced a new Arts Park Plan. This initiative, stemming from the 2019 Master Plan, aims to enrich LMPP with various community-based public art forms, including murals, sculptures, and artistic designs.

Susie Glauner, Executive Director of SMCAC, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: “The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is excited to share this roadmap for implementing art in Lexington Manor Passive Park.” Glauner thanked the designers from Mahan Rykiel, Tom McGilloway, and Megan Oliver for crafting a plan reflective of extensive community feedback and resident input. She also acknowledged the steadfast partnership with the Department of Recreation & Parks in the Lexington Manor Arts Park project. “This plan allows SMCAC to continue its mission of providing access to art for all St. Mary’s County residents and visitors,” Glauner added.

LMPP, known for hosting an array of events, including the annual Juneteenth Festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival, 5k Runs, and other community gatherings, is also the site of the Southern Maryland Disc Golf Course, the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial, and Interpretive Center. The park, a popular destination for picnics, walks, jogs, strolls, and bike rides, is set to see a transformation with the integration of the Arts Park Plan.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Director Arthur Shepherd commented on the plan’s significance: “It’s exciting to know that this Arts Park Plan will provide ongoing direction for the arts at Lexington Manor Passive Park.” Shepherd praised the role of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council as an excellent partner in enhancing the park’s artistic offerings.

The Lexington Manor, Art Park Plan, is a culmination of efforts funded by a Maryland State Arts Council Public Art Planning Grant. The plan, accessible at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/LMAPP.pdf, outlines the vision for incorporating art into the park’s landscape, contributing to the county’s cultural richness.

For further information regarding the Arts Park Plan, interested parties can reach out to Arthur Shepherd at arthur.shepherd@stmaryscountymd.gov or Susie Glauner at director@smcart.org. This initiative represents a significant step in integrating arts into community spaces, fostering a vibrant and culturally enriched environment for residents and visitors of St. Mary’s County.

