DAHLGREN, Va. – Residents near Naval Support Facility Dahlgren are advised to expect significant noise due to range testing conducted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) on January 22 and 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The NSWCDD, a critical unit in the U.S. Navy’s research and development sector, is undertaking these tests as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering advanced warfare systems. These efforts align with its mission to develop and integrate state-of-the-art warfare technologies for the 21st century, aimed at enhancing national defense and countering global threats.

During the testing period, there will be restrictions in the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as outlined in the Code of Federal Regulations (33 CFR 334.230). This measure ensures safety and security while the tests are being carried out.

Range testing is a routine part of the NSWCDD’s operations, which focus on designing, developing, and integrating superior warfare systems. These systems are pivotal in maintaining the U.S. Navy’s technological edge and ability to protect the nation effectively.

Residents and interested parties should note that the range schedule is subject to frequent changes. For the most current information on range operations and test schedules, the NSWCDD encourages the public to utilize their available resources. Daily updates can be obtained by calling the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656. Additionally, updates are posted on the Potomac River Test Range website.

For any inquiries or further information regarding these tests, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office is available for contact. They can be reached at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or at (540) 653-8152.

This testing period marks another step in the NSWCDD’s ongoing efforts to enhance national security through technological advancements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center is crucial in ensuring the U.S. Navy remains at the forefront of military technology, continually adapting to new challenges and threats in a rapidly evolving global landscape. As such, these tests, while causing temporary inconvenience in terms of noise, are essential for developing and refining critical defense systems that protect the nation and its interests.

