The Friends of Maryland State Parks, an advocacy organization, has announced awarding 24 grants totaling $41,798 to various state parks across Maryland. This funding initiative, part of the “Small Grants, Big Impact!” program, marks a significant step in enhancing the state’s parks through various projects.

These grants will empower park staff to collaborate with community partners, enhancing the visitor experience in numerous ways. Key focus areas include providing information on Maryland’s cultural history, replacing unsafe infrastructure like bridges and puncheons, bolstering water safety resources, and promoting recycling and environmental stewardship in public lands.

Chuck Hecker, board president of Friends of Maryland State Parks, expressed his enthusiasm about the increasing creativity of park rangers and staff in proposing projects that add value for visitors. “We have funded seventy-three projects since the ‘Small Grants, Big Impact’ program started four years ago, for $113,334,” Hecker stated.

Notably, the Friends of Maryland State Parks has boosted funding by 207% since the program’s inception in 2020, soaring from $13,619 in 2021 to $41,798 in 2024. The grant program has maintained a wide reach, with at least one state park in each of the four state park regions receiving funding annually.

The Small Grants, Big Impact program was established to encourage diverse groups to connect with and support Maryland’s State Parks. Offering $2,000 grants to state parks, the initiative aims to foster excellence in park management and enhance visitor experiences. The 30% increase in this year’s funding over the previous year is attributed to a rise in contributions.

Among the notable projects funded this year is the rejuvenation of the Nature Nook at Point Lookout State Park. This initiative will focus on the educational aspect, catering to the park’s 400,000 annual visitors. The grant will be used for painting, roof replacement to meet Maryland Park Service standards, and modernizing the exhibits.

At Cedarville State Forest, managed by Rosaryville State Park staff, aging trail puncheons on the Blue and Brown trails will be replaced. Additionally, a 20-foot bridge on the Green Trail will undergo resurfacing and the addition of curbing, enhancing recreation for hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians.

Rosaryville State Park plans to install a bridge connecting a rerouted portion of the Perimeter Trail to the main loop. Initially started by Eagle Scouts in the summer of 2023, this project will also encourage partnerships with volunteer and youth organizations, promoting community stewardship and volunteerism.

Sandy Point State Park will utilize the grant for water safety outreach, addressing the critical issue of lifeguard shortage. The funds will be used to purchase supplies for park programs, special events, and local county events, as well as for participation in career fairs to recruit seasonal lifeguards.

These grants, by bolstering infrastructure and enhancing safety and educational resources, aim to enrich visitors’ experience to Maryland State Parks, ensuring these public spaces remain safe, informative, and enjoyable for all.

