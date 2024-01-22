ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team clinched a decisive 74-54 victory against Penn State Abington in a United East Conference (UEC) game on Sunday afternoon. The win, marked by standout performances from three starters, improved St. Mary’s College’s record to 10-9 overall and 5-1 in the UEC.

In a game that saw seven lead changes and three ties in the first 11 minutes, the Seahawks eventually seized control. Penn State Abington initially held the lead with a 16-14 advantage, thanks to a layup by Na’Kai Carew at 10:36. However, the momentum shifted when St. Mary’s College sophomore guard Micah Henry from Laurel, Maryland, initiated a 22-3 run with a steal and a fast break layup. This surge propelled the Seahawks to a 36-19 lead at halftime.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The second half saw St. Mary’s College extend their dominance, outscoring the Nittany Lions 29-15 in the first 13 minutes. Capped by a three-pointer from sophomore guard Jaden Walker, the run expanded the Seahawks’ lead to 63-34. Junior forward Jake Koverman, who contributed seven points during this period, was instrumental in the Seahawks’ offensive push.

Despite a late 18-8 run by Abington, reducing the deficit to 19 points with 1:37 left in the game, the Seahawks’ early lead proved insurmountable. The Nittany Lions’ efforts, led by Alex Podolski’s nine points during the run, couldn’t overturn the Seahawks’ substantial lead.

St. Mary’s College showcased their prowess beyond the arc, hitting 7-of-14 three-point attempts, marking their second-best three-point field goal percentage of the season. Their defensive strength was equally impressive, with a season-high 14 steals and capitalizing on 25 Nittany Lion turnovers to score 25 points.

Key contributors for the Seahawks included fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander, who led with 12 points, and Jake Koverman, who added 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Senior captain Hollique Johnson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, while Micah Henry had eight points and a career-high five steals.

For Penn State Abington, Alex Podolski’s performance stood out with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, alongside four steals. However, his effort wasn’t enough to prevent the Nittany Lions from their third consecutive loss.

The Seahawks look ahead to their next challenge on January 27th when they face Penn College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. With a 6-12 record and 3-3 in the UEC, Penn College presents the next opportunity for St. Mary’s College to bolster its standing in the conference. The game, set to take place at the Bardo Gymnasium, will be a pivotal match for the Seahawks as they continue their UEC campaign.

