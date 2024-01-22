Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly on local painter, John Petr!

John is a realist artist with subject matter primarily revolving around the brackish waterfront of Southern Maryland. Petr skillfully captures the beauty of our local area.

How long have you painted?

My oil painting efforts started at Towson University in the early 2000s. After a long break, I returned to it in 2019. I am also fortunate to be a member of a large family of artists and craftsmen.

What inspires you?

I am inspired by work that offers narratives or stories taking place outside of the canvas. Edward Hopper and Bo Bartlett are at the top of this game. I am also inspired by art that focuses on overlooked or unexpected beauty. Craig Stephens and Jeremy Miranda are painters that achieve this through focus on everyday scenes and objects.

Do you have a favorite aspect of what you do?

It is important for me to have work that takes risks. Unconventional compositions, heavy brushwork and palette knifing, oversaturation, and dramatic lighting contrasts are some of the visual tools I experiment with.

I am also a big fan of long shadows which are a great way to extend the composition into open space. Of course, the technical considerations only count if the painting gives the right vibes.

Is your artwork available for purchase from any local shops or galleries?

I sell primary through contact on my social media sites and through direct referrals. Currently, I do not have any long-term agreements with galleries or shops, but I am exploring opportunities.

What are your interests outside of painting?

I am a family man with five incredible children and another due for delivery in March of 2024. My amazing wife and I enjoy providing all the sideline and audience support for their individual endeavors.

Is there anything else that you would like to share with us?

Oil painting is an antique technology, but it continues to amaze me. I take great joy in scrolling through artist work and seeing the choices they have made. It is a great time to be a painter.

Thank you, John, for sharing your story with us and being a valuable part of our artistic community!

John’s work is part of a special month-long show at the Port of Leonardtown Winery running for the month of January 2024. Visit www.polwinery.com for the winery’s general info.

Media Links:

Instagram – John Petr Studio (https://www.instagram.com/johnpetrstudio/)

Website – John Petr Art Work (https://johnrussellpetr.wixsite.com/john-petr-art-work)

Contact info:

Email: johnrussellpetr@gmail.com

