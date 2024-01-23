ANNAPOLIS, MD – Juan Michael Pack, a 40-year-old Glen Burnie resident, was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole on Thursday after being convicted of first-degree assault and kidnapping charges. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced the sentencing following Pack’s conviction in a November 2023 trial. The State pursued the maximum sentence citing Pack’s history as a three-time felon.

The Anne Arundel County jury had found Pack guilty of two counts of first-degree assault and related offenses after a three-day trial. However, he was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault. The case stemmed from allegations that Pack held his ex-girlfriend and their two children captive over a two-week period.

“The victim had sought protective orders against the defendant because of his threatening behavior,” Leitess stated. Despite these orders, Pack forcibly confined the victim and their children, creating a harrowing situation. “I commend the victim for her bravery in not only finding a way to seek help but for testifying at trial,” Leitess added, highlighting the critical role of the victim’s testimony in securing the conviction.

The ordeal came to light on March 2, 2023, when Anne Arundel County police were informed by school authorities about the distressed state of a mother while picking up her disabled 10-year-old son. School officials reported that the mother, visibly distraught, confided that she and her children were being held against their will by Pack, her ex-boyfriend. A school counselor assisted the mother and her son to their car, noting the child’s dehydration and the urgency of the situation.

Authorities promptly issued a lookout for Pack’s vehicle, a Dodge Charger. The following morning, police located Pack, the victim, and their two children at an apartment in Glen Burnie. Pack, who was already under a protective order from the victim, was arrested on the spot.

The victim relayed to the police that Pack had forced her and their two children, aged 10 and 7, to live in his vehicle during the two-week captivity. She reported multiple instances of strangulation and threats from Pack. The police observed visible bruising on the victim’s face and neck. Additionally, the victim’s disabled son suffered from bedsores due to prolonged periods in his car seat.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Pritchard prosecuted the case, with the Honorable Stacy McCormack presiding. The case highlighted the complexities and challenges faced by victims of domestic violence, especially in situations involving custody and control by the perpetrator. The sentencing of Pack is seen as a significant step in the fight against domestic violence and the protection of victims and their families.

