(Waldorf, MD) – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced the addition of two key players to their 2024 roster, marking significant enhancements to their team composition. Left-handed pitcher Neil Lang and shortstop Logan Thomason are the first signings at their respective positions for the upcoming season, bringing a blend of experience and youthful vigor to the Blue Crabs.

Neil Lang, a seasoned player in independent baseball, joins the Blue Crabs with a diverse background from various leagues. Lang has climbed the ranks over the past five years, showcasing his skills across five independent baseball leagues. This journey has honed his abilities and enriched him with a breadth of experience that he now brings to the Blue Crabs’ starting rotation.

Lang’s career, marked by notable performances, includes a significant stint with the Billings Mustangs in 2021. During his time there, the Walnut Creek, California native demonstrated his prowess on the mound, securing a commendable 7-3 record. His ability to strike out 55 batters in just 63 innings pitched was a testament to his skill and precision. Most recently, Lang was a part of the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association, where he notably started in the Wolff Cup Playoffs, further solidifying his reputation as a reliable and skilled pitcher.

Joining Lang in the Blue Crabs lineup is 24-year-old shortstop Logan Thomason. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Thomason is a product of Eastern Kentucky University, where he played for the Colonels. His journey in baseball also includes multiple seasons in the Northwoods League, a prestigious summer collegiate league that has seen many players go on to professional success.

Thomason is no stranger to Maryland’s baseball scene. He spent the summer of 2023 playing in the MLB Draft League with the Frederick Keys. During his tenure with the Keys, Thomason’s performance was noteworthy. In 42 games, he accumulated 39 hits, including 7 home runs, and drove in 30 runs. His track record of consistent performance and the ability to deliver under pressure will be invaluable to the Blue Crabs as they look to strengthen their infield.

The signing of Lang and Thomason clearly indicates the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ commitment to building a robust and competitive team for the 2024 season. Lang’s experience and proven track record as a pitcher, combined with Thomason’s youthful energy and impressive stats as a shortstop, are poised to add a dynamic edge to the team.

As the Blue Crabs prepare for the upcoming season, adding these two players at crucial positions underscores the team’s strategic approach to roster development. With the blend of experience and potential that Lang and Thomason bring, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting and competitive season in the world of independent baseball.

