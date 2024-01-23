WHITE PLAINS, MD — A residential fire broke out at 9251 Kris Drive in White Plains, Charles County, Maryland, causing significant damage to a two-story single-family dwelling. The blaze, which occurred on January 19, 2024, at approximately 4:52 p.m., resulted in an estimated loss of $201,000 but fortunately did not lead to any injuries.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the emergency, deploying 60 firefighters who managed to control the fire within 15 minutes. The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home, who alerted other residents, enabling a timely evacuation.

According to the authorities, the fire originated in Anthony Powell’s bedroom. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Notably, the home had a smoke alarm, which did not activate during the incident. There were no fire alarms or sprinkler systems reported in the house.

The fire displaced the occupants of the house. The American Red Cross is currently assisting those affected. The lack of injuries is a fortunate outcome, considering the potential risks of residential fires.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, is conducting a thorough investigation to further understand the incident and prevent future occurrences. They urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 443-550-6835.

This incident highlights the critical importance of functional smoke alarms in residential settings. Smoke alarms are a key component of home fire safety and can provide an early warning of a fire, allowing occupants crucial time to escape. However, in this instance, the smoke alarm present in the home did not activate, a factor that will likely be a focus of the ongoing investigation.

The rapid response and effective action of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department played a significant role in controlling the fire and preventing further damage and potential casualties. The coordinated effort of the firefighters, who managed to control the blaze in a relatively short period, underscores the vital role that fire departments play in community safety.

Residential fires pose a significant threat to life and property, and incidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of fire preparedness and prevention. Homeowners are encouraged to regularly test their smoke alarms, plan escape routes, and conduct fire drills to ensure readiness in case of an emergency.

Community organizations like the American Red Cross’s involvement in providing support to the displaced occupants also demonstrates the community’s resilience and the importance of emergency assistance services in times of crisis.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the community of White Plains and the surrounding areas are reminded of the need for vigilance and preparedness to protect against the dangers of fire.

