Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a routine yet significant traffic stop, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly initiated an investigative action that led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Lexington Park man for cocaine possession.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at around 8:27 p.m. Deputy Wimberly, while on patrol, noticed an equipment violation on a 2005 Chevrolet Express van. Acting on this observation, he conducted a traffic stop that would soon escalate into a drug bust.

Following the initial stop, Corporal Phillip Henry arrived to assist. In a standard procedure for such stops, a K9 unit was deployed to scan the vehicle and its occupants. The K9’s positive alert for narcotics detection set the stage for a more thorough investigation.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants led to a striking discovery. Hidden within a wallet belonging to Michael Wade Blackistone, one of the van’s occupants, was a quantity of cocaine. Blackistone, 41, hailing from Lexington Park, MD, was arrested following the find.

The arrest of Mr. Wade highlights the ongoing efforts of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in combating drug-related offenses within the county. Cocaine, a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), remains a significant concern for law enforcement agencies nationwide. The charge levied against Mr. Wade is ‘CDS: Possession Not Marijuana’, a clear indication of the seriousness with which Maryland law treats cocaine possession.

Mr. Wade was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. There, he will face the legal consequences of his alleged possession of cocaine. The second occupant of the vehicle, who was not named in the report, was released from the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...