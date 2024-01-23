Two suspects, Dennis Burkett, 51, from Brandywine, and Robert Burkett Jr., 50, from Temple Hills, have been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an officer-involved shooting incident. This event occurred in the unincorporated area of Upper Marlboro, Prince George’s County, early on Sunday morning.

The sequence of events unfolded around 1:50 am on January 21, 2024, when two patrol officers from Division V – Clinton Station came across a possible burglary at a closed gas station on the 7600 block of Crain Highway. They noticed a burgundy van, similar to one used in a nearby burglary an hour earlier, backed into the gas station’s front door. On spotting the officers, who had activated their emergency lights, two suspects dashed out of the store and into the van. Robert Burkett Jr. Dennis Burkett

One officer tried to extract Dennis Burkett, who was in the driver’s seat, issuing verbal commands to halt. Burkett, however, placed the van in drive and began to flee, dragging the officer along, who was caught in the driver’s door area. The other officer, in response, discharged his weapon once, striking Dennis Burkett. Despite being shot, Burkett continued to drive, crossing Crain Highway and onto South Osborne Road, with the officer still attached. The officer eventually fell from the van on South Osborne Road.

A 30-minute pursuit ended when the van became disabled at Branch Avenue and Bonita Street in Temple Hills. Both suspects were apprehended. Dennis Burkett received medical treatment following the incident and was later released. The injured officer also received treatment for minor injuries and has been discharged.

During a gas station search, officers discovered burglary tools, including a pry bar, and signs of tampering with the ATM. Detectives are currently investigating whether these suspects are linked to over a dozen similar burglaries in the county.

Post-arrest, Robert Burkett confessed to the burglary at the gas station, evading police, and stealing the van from a Clinton church late Saturday night.

The charges against both individuals include second-degree attempted murder, assault, breaking, auto theft, among others. They are currently held without bond by the Department of Corrections.

In addition, the Internal Affairs Division is investigating the officer who discharged his weapon during the incident. This officer, who joined the force in 2022, is now on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

The police are appealing to the public for any additional information related to this case or the suspects. Individuals can contact detectives at 301-516-2512, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), referencing case number 24-0004101.

