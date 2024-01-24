Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is gearing up for an exciting event as middle and high school musicians prepare for the All-County Honors Band concert. Scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, the event showcases the region’s remarkable talent of young musicians.

The high school band, comprising 57 students, will be under the baton of Lauren Reynolds, an associate professor of music and director of concert band at the University of Delaware. Duane Petrow, music supervisor for the Archdioceses of Washington, joins her in the leadership of these young talents. Petrow, known for his tenure teaching instrumental music at St. Peter’s School, will conduct the middle school band, which features 63 players. This collaboration of experienced conductors and young musicians is set to create an enthralling musical experience. During a recent rehearsal break, North Point High School students Biobele Samuel-Horsfall, left, and Stan Angelo Fernandez play xylophones. Samuel-Horsfall plays percussion and Fernandez is a trumpet player. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Aniya Gaskins, a North Point High School student, plays the trumpet in the All-County Honors Band. The band will perform Jan. 25 at St. Charles High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Clyde Agustin, a St. Charles High School student, adjusts the reed on his clarinet during a break in rehearsal for All-County Honors Band. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Rodney Norman, a junior at North Point High School and a first-time participant in the All-County band, shares his excitement and pride in being selected. Norman, who has been a band member since fifth grade, specializes in percussion. Despite concerns about the application process, his selection is a testament to his skill and dedication. He eagerly anticipates the concert, noting the opportunity it provides for the community to witness the burgeoning talent in the county. Norman’s journey reflects the high caliber of musicianship present in the All-County Honors Band.

Andrew Blumhardt, CCPS instructional specialist for fine and performing arts, emphasizes the significance of being named to an all-county group. It’s not just a title; it represents years of hard work and a level of excellence that distinguishes these students from their peers. The All-County Honors Band is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of the dedication and skill that these young musicians have cultivated over the years.

The concert promises to be a showcase of exceptional musical talent, bringing together some of the best young musicians in the county. The event is open to the public and offers a unique opportunity to support and enjoy the musical achievements of local students.

The All-County Honors Band performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at St. Charles High School, located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. This event is a highlight in the CCPS calendar, celebrating the musical prowess of its students and the vibrant culture of arts education in the region. The community is encouraged to attend and experience the musical virtuosity of these young artists.

Like this: Like Loading...