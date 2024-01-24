ANNAPOLIS, MD – Wilber Oswaldo Nunez-Menendez, a 28-year-old man from Crownsville, Maryland, entered a guilty plea on Monday for his role in a 2020 shooting in Edgewater that resulted in one fatality and severe injuries to another individual. The plea was entered in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, as announced by State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Nunez-Menendez pled guilty to several charges, including Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Using a Handgun in a Violent Crime. His sentencing is scheduled for April 16, 2024. This case highlights the tragic escalation of a verbal dispute to a violent confrontation, resulting in severe and fatal consequences.

State’s Attorney Leitess, in her statement, emphasized the gravity of the situation. “What started as a verbal argument turned to needless gunfire that took one man’s life and caused life-threatening injuries for another,” she said. She further underscored the importance of resolving disputes without resorting to violence, applauding law enforcement’s extensive efforts in bringing Nunez-Menendez to justice.

The incident dates back to November 14, 2020, when Anne Arundel County police were summoned to a residence on Brick Church Road in Edgewater following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered 52-year-old Ronal Alcids Maldonado Quijana deceased from gunshot wounds. Another victim, a 28-year-old man, was also found suffering from gunshot injuries.

Witness accounts revealed that the shooting occurred during an outdoor party with friends and co-workers present. A dispute arose between the victims and Nunez-Menendez, who was a nephew of one of the former co-workers at the party. According to witnesses, Nunez-Menendez, amidst the argument, drew a handgun and shot the victims multiple times before fleeing the scene with his uncle in a pickup truck.

Investigations led to the identification of Nunez-Menendez as the shooter. A photograph obtained by the police matched the description provided by witnesses, and a photo lineup further confirmed his identity. Despite the issuance of a warrant, Nunez-Menendez had fled the country by then.

In a significant development, Nunez-Menendez was extradited back to Maryland from El Salvador on May 11, 2023, by U.S. Marshals and handed over to Anne Arundel County police. His apprehension and subsequent guilty plea mark a critical step in delivering justice for the victims and their families.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Nancy Jeffein Olin and Joshua Adrian represented the prosecution in this case, with Judge Pamela Alban presiding over the proceedings. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence stemming from everyday disputes and the enduring efforts of law enforcement and the judicial system in upholding justice.

