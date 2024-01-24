In a nod to traditional hunting methods, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be held from February 1-3, 2024, across the entire state. This unique hunting opportunity allows licensed hunters, or those exempt from licensing requirements, to use primitive hunting devices to hunt both sika and white-tailed deer.

Karina Stonesifer, Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service, expressed enthusiasm for the event, saying, “The Primitive Deer Hunt allows hunters to connect to the earliest sportsman by using the same weapons that they did years ago.” She highlighted the dual benefits of this event: offering hunters one final deer pursuit for the season and the chance to enjoy the crisp winter air.

The DNR has defined primitive hunting devices as long bows, recurve bows, flintlock, or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Notably, modern hunting aids such as compound bows, crossbows, drawlocks, telescopic, and other electronic aiming devices are prohibited. However, fiber optic sights are allowed on the otherwise legal primitive hunting devices.

Hunters participating in the Primitive Hunt Days should be aware that any deer harvested will count towards their 2023-24 archery or muzzleloader bag limits for antlered and antlerless deer. The only exception is in Region A, comprising Allegany County, Garrett County, and the western portion of Washington County, where hunters may take one antlerless deer without it counting against their existing bag limits.

Safety measures are a critical aspect of this event. The Maryland DNR mandates that all deer hunters and their companions wear daylight fluorescent orange or pink. This requirement can be fulfilled through a solid fluorescent orange or pink cap, a vest or jacket with significant fluorescent panels, or an outer camouflage garment featuring at least 50 percent fluorescent color.

The department also emphasizes the importance of tree stand safety. Hunters are advised to thoroughly inspect their tree stands and always use a full-body safety harness while in the stand or climbing in and out. The recommended use of a sliding knot, like a prusik knot, attached to a line secured above the stand, ensures the hunter remains tethered to the tree from the moment they leave the ground.

Maryland’s Primitive Deer Hunt is not only about tradition and sport but also about community contribution. Hunters are encouraged to donate deer they harvest in Maryland, with incentives like a state tax credit for donated deer. Hunters can check with their local deer processors for information on other local or state programs supporting deer donation.

For more detailed information about the Primitive Deer Hunt and other deer hunting regulations, hunters are advised to consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. This initiative by the Maryland DNR highlights a commitment to preserving traditional hunting practices while ensuring safety and promoting wildlife conservation.

