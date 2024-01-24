LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a recent business meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) focused on significant civic actions, highlighting their ongoing commitment to local governance and community development. The meeting, punctuated by standard procedures such as an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, saw the Commissioners accepting a crucial financial contribution for a local project and addressing several administrative matters.

One of the meeting’s highlights was accepting a check from the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland. This check, earmarked for the Barns at New Market project, represents a collaborative effort in regional development and underscores the importance of inter-county cooperation in fostering local growth.

During the County Administrator’s segment of the meeting, the CSMC thoroughly reviewed upcoming meeting agendas, ensuring that all future discussions and actions align with the county’s strategic objectives. Additionally, the Commissioners approved the Maryland Water Infrastructure Financing Administration Loan Applications for the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom). This approval is a crucial step in securing necessary funding for water infrastructure projects, directly impacting the county’s environmental sustainability and public health.

Further demonstrating their commitment to local infrastructure, the Commissioners approved a supplemental appropriation to MetCom’s Capital Improvement Budget. This decision aligns with St. Mary’s County’s broader efforts to invest in its future through enhanced public services and facilities.

In a move reflecting the county’s dedication to public safety and community services, the Commissioners authorized the Leonardtown, Ridge, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments to hold public hearings regarding proposed Fire Tax rate increases. These hearings are an essential part of the democratic process, allowing residents to voice their opinions on matters that directly affect their local communities.

The CSMC also paid attention to internal matters, with a presentation on the recent St. Mary’s County Government salary study. This study is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that the county’s employment practices are fair, competitive, and in line with current market trends.

Additionally, the Commissioners were briefed on the budget in preparation for the upcoming FY2025 budget work sessions. This briefing is a critical step in the fiscal planning process, ensuring that the county’s financial resources are allocated effectively to meet the needs of its residents.

The Commissioners ratified a letter ending the rental relationship with Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy in a separate administrative action. This decision significantly shifts the county’s property management and reflects its evolving priorities and strategies.

The meeting concluded with a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney, providing the Commissioners with the latest information on legal matters that may impact county governance.

The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 9 a.m. It will take place in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. As always, CSMC decisions and related public documents are accessible on the county government website in BoardDocs. These meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via the SMCG’s YouTube Channel, ensuring transparency and community engagement in the governance process.

Like this: Like Loading...