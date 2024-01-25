In a recent incident at St. Charles High School, a student was charged with assault and destruction of property following a dispute with another student. The confrontation occurred on January 23 at 11:51 a.m., escalating to a point where school administrators and a school resource officer (SRO) had to intervene.

The situation became tense when one of the students involved in the dispute attempted to bypass the SRO and an administrator. This action led to a physical altercation, during which the student pushed against both the SRO and the school official to reach the other student. Consequently, the student had to be restrained to prevent the incident from escalating further.

During this altercation, the aggressive student caused damage to equipment worn by the school resource officer. The nature of the equipment damaged in the incident has not been specified. Following this event, charges were pressed against the student for assault and the destruction of property.

In addition to the legal repercussions, the student faces disciplinary actions from Charles County Public Schools. The nature and extent of these disciplinary measures have not been disclosed in line with the policies regarding student privacy and disciplinary procedures.

The school administration and local authorities are taking this matter seriously, ensuring the safety and security of St. Charles High School students and staff. The incident highlights the challenges school officials face in maintaining a safe learning environment, especially when student disputes escalate into physical confrontations.

The authorities have requested public assistance to gather more information and possibly understand the underlying causes of the incident. Corporal Plunkett of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office leads the investigation and has asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Those with insights or details about the events leading up to or during the altercation are encouraged to contact Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282, extension 0469.

