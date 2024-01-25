To combat the declining striped bass population on the East Coast, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) has adopted a new fisheries management plan known as Addendum II. This plan introduces critical changes in recreational and commercial fishing practices across Atlantic Coast states, aiming to reduce striped bass mortality and rebuild their numbers.

The update to the management plan follows the ASMFC’s emergency action last year, which reduced the maximum size limit for striped bass in recreational fishing to 31 inches. The decision reflects growing concerns over the dwindling striped bass population, which is attributed to various factors, including overfishing, environmental challenges, and climate change.

Key elements of the newly approved plan include several measures targeting recreational fisheries. In the Chesapeake Bay, there will be a one-fish limit, and a slot limit will be enforced, allowing only fish between 19 and 24 inches to be retained. Along the Atlantic Coast, the recreational fishery will also be limited to one fish per person, with a slot limit of 28 inches to 31 inches.

In addition to recreational fishing limits, the plan mandates a 7 percent reduction in commercial harvest quotas. This is a significant step, albeit less than the recommended 14.5 percent reduction. The Addendum also empowers the Board to implement new conservation measures swiftly if future stock assessments require further action. These measures, both commercial and recreational, are required to be in place by May 1, 2024.

Such stringent measures are necessary from alarming data regarding the striped bass population. Surveys in key nursery areas have consistently shown low numbers of juvenile striped bass, indicating a bleak future for the species in terms of reproduction and fishing availability. The 2023 survey in the Chesapeake Bay revealed numbers significantly below average in Maryland for the fifth consecutive year, and Virginia also reported below-average figures. Similarly, surveys in New York’s Hudson River displayed near-record low numbers of juvenile striped bass since the mid-1980s.

In a statement, Allison Colden, the CBF Maryland Executive Director, emphasized the situation’s urgency. She highlighted the scarcity of juvenile striped bass as a critical alarm bell, necessitating immediate action. Colden pointed out that the ASMFC’s plan is vital to achieving the 2024 fishing rate target and ensuring the population’s rebuilding by 2029. She also noted that while the plan addresses the necessary reduction in recreational fishing, it falls short of the recommended reduction for commercial fisheries. Colden urged East Coast states to implement additional measures to protect spawning striped bass and consider summer fishery closures, particularly when fish are most vulnerable.

The ASMFC’s decision marks a pivotal moment in managing striped bass fisheries. It represents a concerted effort to balance the fishing industry’s needs with the critical need to preserve and rebuild the striped bass population, ensuring its viability for future generations. As the states work towards implementing these new measures, the focus will remain on monitoring the effectiveness of these actions in stabilizing and enhancing the striped bass population along the East Coast.

