BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has introduced a new application, the MHEC One-App, designed to simplify the financial aid application process for students in Maryland. This innovative app will consolidate applications for various State scholarships and grants into one user-friendly platform.

Acting Secretary of MHEC, Dr. Sanjay Rai, highlighted the significance of this development. “This new app offers easy access to the financial aid information while providing a more streamlined process when applying for the $130 million in financial aid available to Maryland students,” he stated. This move is a step forward in making higher education more accessible to students across the state.

The MHEC One-App is available for students planning to attend college, university, or trade school from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. It replaces the Maryland State Financial Aid Application (MSFAA) and is integrated into the Maryland College Aid Processing System. This integration is expected to ease the burden on students navigating the often complex process of applying for financial aid.

To use the app, students must log in or create an account on the Maryland College Aid Processing System. Submitting a frequently used email address is critical for successful communication between students and the agency. All notifications regarding the application process will be communicated via email, ensuring timely and efficient information dissemination.

A notable aspect of this new system is its inclusivity. The MHEC One-App extends its reach to undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition, ensuring that more students can pursue higher education without financial constraints. This approach aligns with Maryland’s broader educational objectives of inclusivity and accessibility.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission administers 27 State scholarship and grant programs. These programs collectively support over 65,000 Maryland students annually. The introduction of the MHEC One-App is expected to enhance the efficiency of these programs, facilitating easier access to financial aid and potentially increasing the number of beneficiaries.

This initiative is a testament to Maryland’s commitment to advancing educational opportunities. By streamlining the financial aid application process, the MHEC One-App is set to play a crucial role in supporting the educational aspirations of a diverse student population in Maryland. As students and educators adapt to this new system, it is hoped that securing financial aid will become less daunting, more accessible, and ultimately more effective in supporting students’ academic journeys.

