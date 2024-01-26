LOTHIAN, MD — A tense confrontation escalated into a serious armed assault incident in Lothian on January 24, 2024. Around 1:15 p.m., police officers responded to an emergency at the intersection of Seven Oaks Lane and Mt. Zion Marlboro Road, where a violent argument involving a firearm was reported.

The incident began with a verbal altercation between two individuals. The situation quickly deteriorated when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jeremiah Deniko Taylor from Edgewater, Maryland, allegedly brandished a .40 caliber handgun. According to witnesses, Taylor not only threatened the victim with the weapon but also chased the individual down the road, heightening the threat and fear among those present.

Upon arrival, officers from the local police department immediately engaged in the situation. Taylor attempted to evade arrest, initiating a brief but intense foot chase. The officers successfully apprehended him a short distance away from the scene. During the arrest, they confirmed that he was indeed carrying a .40 caliber handgun.

This prompt and effective response from the police averted potential escalation or harm. The suspect is now in custody, facing serious charges. The nature of the argument and the relationship between Taylor and the victim have not been disclosed at this time. Details about the victim’s condition or identity were also not provided in the initial report.

