ANNAPOLIS, MD – In a historic move, the Maryland Department of Agriculture announced the election of new leadership for the Maryland Horse Industry Board. Sheila Curry has been elected as the Chair, marking a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman and the first African American to lead the board in its 26-year history. Dr. Amy Burk will serve alongside Curry as the Vice Chair.

The Maryland Horse Industry Board, consisting of 12 members appointed by the Governor, plays a pivotal role in the state’s equestrian sector. It is responsible for licensing and inspecting over 800 public lesson and boarding stables and acts as an economic incubator, fostering growth and sustainability within the industry.

Kevin Atticks, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, lauded the newly elected leaders. “Sheila and Amy are true leaders, they both know the ins and outs of the Maryland horse industry from the ground up,” he said. “Together they will create a tremendous leadership team for the Horse Industry Board. I thank them for their service.”

Curry’s appointment by Governor Wes Moore in late 2023 was a strategic choice, given her extensive involvement in promoting equestrian sports in Prince George’s County. Her efforts were instrumental in bringing the prestigious Washington International Horse Show to Maryland. “I have been working with the Maryland Horse Industry Board for the last several years to help secure improvements to the Prince George’s County Equestrian Center,” Curry expressed her enthusiasm for her new role. “There are so many amazing projects ahead that I’m excited to work on to advance every aspect of Maryland’s Horse Industry. I am so excited to be a part of the board’s efforts to spread the awareness and joy associated with our equine friends!”

Dr. Amy Burk, reappointed for her third term, represents the equine academic community. As the director of the undergraduate program in the Department of Animal and Avian Sciences at the University of Maryland, Dr. Burk is known for her contributions to equine nutrition and pasture management education. “I am truly honored to assume the role of vice-chair alongside our new chair, Sheila Curry,” said Burk. “I look forward to working with board staff and board members, and our wonderful horse industry to ensure its vitality for many years to come!”

The leadership transition comes at a time when the Maryland horse industry is poised for growth and development. The combined expertise of Curry and Burk, along with their shared passion for equestrian activities, is expected to steer the board towards new heights, further enriching the state’s vibrant horse industry.

For further details about the Maryland Horse Industry Board, inquiries can be directed to Executive Director Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or (240)-344-0000.

