

In a disturbing incident on January 24, Waldorf police were alerted to a shooting in a residential area. At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 11700 block of Palm Desert Place, a normally quiet neighborhood in Waldorf, Maryland.

According to eyewitness accounts, the unsettling event unfolded when a group of juveniles congregated nearby. The situation escalated when one member of the group, described only as a juvenile, brandished a firearm and discharged a round towards the homes in the area. This act of reckless endangerment caused immediate panic, leading the other juveniles to flee the scene.

Miraculously, despite the potential for grave harm, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the shooting. Additionally, no damage was reported to any of the nearby homes, a fortunate outcome given the circumstances.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and is pursuing leads to identify the individual responsible for this act of violence. The seriousness of the situation is underscored by the involvement of young individuals and the use of a firearm in a residential area.

To aid in the investigation, PFC Ptack of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is contacting the community for assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to come forward. PFC Ptack can be contacted directly at 301-609-3282, extension 0700.

The Charles County Crime Solvers has also been engaged to encourage community cooperation and ensure its residents’ safety. In this case, they are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. This initiative underscores the community’s commitment to maintaining peace and safety and the seriousness with which this incident is being treated.

Several options are available for those wishing to provide information while remaining anonymous. Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS. Alternatively, information can be provided online through the Charles County Crime Solvers website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. The P3Intel mobile app is also an option for discreetly submitting tips.

