Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Local Music Schedule compiled by Lynn Erion.

Friday – January 26th

5:00pm – Billy Breslin – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – Greg Barrick – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Joseph Norris – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

6:00pm – Girl Crush – JaneMark Winery – Brandywine MD

8:00pm – Midnight Sunsets – Action Lounge & Billiards – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Drivetrain – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Amateur Hour – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

Saturday – January 27th

2:00pm – Unfinished Business – POL Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Crayfish – The Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD

6:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

7:00pm – Hyland Brothers – 1936 Bar & Grill – Chesapeake Beach MD

7:00pm – Topside – Neptunes Seafood Pub – North Beach MD

8:00pm – Palindomic Prime Original Showcase – Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Amateur Hour, Results May Vary, Vivid Vertigo, Becky Titus –

8:00pm – Drivetrain – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Swamp Weasels – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD

8:00pm – Tommy McGee Band – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Mike Mead Band – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobbaco MD

9:00pm – Dedd Sirius – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Aton MD

9:00pm – Absinthe – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

Sunday – January 28th

2:00pm – Billy Breslin – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

Monday – January 29th

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – January 30th

5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

Wednesday – January 31st

5:00pm – Mike Heuer – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Catey Peters – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – James Cornett – Hills Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

