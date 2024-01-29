Calvert County has recently taken enforcement actions against MMG Sports Performance Center for operating without proper permits, affecting numerous local organizations and individuals. On January 21, 2024, the county responded to a call regarding activities at the facility, leading to its closure due to the building not being approved for occupancy. The following day, a Stop Work Order/Cease and Desist was issued for the unpermitted use of both buildings.

The buildings, designated as “Flex Space,” are permitted for mixed-use involving retail, warehouse, and office spaces but are not authorized for indoor recreational activities. Such activities require different zoning, Fire Marshal, Environmental Health, and building code requirements. No applications have been submitted for permitting indoor recreation, nor have the buildings been approved for use and occupancy. Currently, the permits only cover the shell of the buildings, and occupancy is not allowed until all tenant fit-outs are permitted, inspected, and granted Certificates of Occupancy.

County officials emphasize the importance of fair enforcement of permitting, inspections, and zoning regulations to protect public safety. Ensuring compliance with laws, codes, and regulations is critical to prevent potential hazards that could endanger patrons and staff. The county has made multiple attempts since 2020 to work with the property owner to bring the buildings into compliance and meet the requirements for indoor recreational use. However, there is no estimated timeline for when the facility can open.

The situation has significantly impacted several organizations and individuals who have already paid for the use of this space. The county has informed the owner verbally and in writing about the non-compliance with permits and approvals. Those affected by the closure are urged to contact the owner regarding business transactions.

MMG Sports Performance Center, a local sports complex in the heart of Calvert County, MD, offers facilities for various sports, including basketball, volleyball, and lacrosse. The center also features a weight room, a smoothie bar, an on-site physical therapist, and spaces for birthday parties, e-gaming, and meetings.

Local business is a crucial community component and contributes significantly to a healthy economy. The county acknowledges the importance of responsible business practices for mutual prosperity and community well-being. However, it remains committed to acting within its authority to protect its residents’ physical and financial well-being against any activities that pose a risk.

