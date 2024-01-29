The Charles County Department of Health’s Division of Environmental Health Services will begin scheduling wet season percolation (perc) testing on January 29th, 2024. This announcement comes as the county experiences below-normal water table conditions, necessitating adjustments to the treatment zones for conventional and sand mound systems.

Officials have indicated that the treatment zone will be extended to 5 feet for shallow and deep trench conventional systems and 3 feet for sandmound systems. This modification aims to adapt to the current environmental conditions and ensure accurate and effective perc testing.

The department emphasizes its commitment to monitoring water table levels continuously. They have stated that they will adjust the treatment zone if conditions change. This dynamic approach is critical in managing the county’s environmental health effectively. However, they also caution that if water tables recede below wet season levels, wet season perc testing will be suspended until further notice.

The scheduling of perc test applications will follow the order in which they were received. This process underscores the department’s efforts to manage the testing fairly and systematically. Property owners are advised that testing under these conditions may require further evaluation, potentially incurring additional costs. Therefore, the department recommends that property owners consult with their contractor or consultant before scheduling the test to determine if delaying the testing is advisable for their specific property.

A soil evaluation or perc test is a crucial process that determines the suitability of soils and groundwater conditions for onsite sewage disposal systems. This test is mandatory for all properties not served by public water and sewer services, especially before constructing any structure equipped with plumbing. The importance of this test lies in its ability to ensure that construction projects adhere to environmental and health standards, thereby protecting the community’s well-being.

Residents needing a soil evaluation or perc test are urged to promptly submit their applications to the Division of Environmental Services at the Charles County Department of Health. Given the ongoing environmental conditions and the necessary adjustments to testing procedures, timely application submission is more important than ever.

For further information or to schedule a perc test, residents can contact the Division of Environmental Health Services at 301-609-6751. This contact is a direct link for residents to access vital services and guidance during testing, ensuring that their needs are met efficiently and effectively.

The Charles County Department of Health proactively responds to environmental challenges by adapting its wet season perc testing procedures. This approach reflects the department’s dedication to safeguarding public health and the environment, even in fluctuating water table conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...