The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recently held a Health Career Readiness Recognition ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 78 students who completed various health care programs. The event, held on January 11, recognized graduates who trained as clinical medical assistants, certified nursing and geriatric nursing assistants, dental assistants, phlebotomy technicians, paramedics, nutrition coaches, and personal trainers during the summer and fall of 2023.

Candi Hume, Professor and Chair of CSM Health Programs, served as the mistress of ceremonies. She began by acknowledging the high demand for healthcare professionals, a need intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hume expressed her excitement and pride in the graduates, urging them to enthusiastically embrace their new careers and commit to ongoing learning.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The ceremony’s highlight was the presentation of pins to the graduates, symbolizing their readiness to enter the healthcare profession. Hume explained that these pins, often inspired by the Maltese Cross and the Red Cross, signify the hard work of the students and their acceptance into the healthcare community.

The Clinical Medical Assistant program saw students like Jerniecia Bell-Smith, Erica Brawley, and others completing courses in clinical medical assisting, learning skills such as patient preparation, vital sign collection, and EKG performing. Meanwhile, the Certified Nursing Assistant/Geriatric Nursing Assistant program, which prepares students for certification through the Maryland Board of Nursing, celebrated graduates like Shelby Anderson and Kanyree Brooks.

Dental Assistant graduates, including Ivett Aparicio Perez and Ryleigh Goldsmith, are now qualified to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board Radiation Health and Safety Examination, a stepping stone to becoming registered dental hygienists. Phlebotomy technicians, vital in blood collection, were also recognized, with graduates like Haley Adams and Eiliethya Brunswick completing their training.

The ceremony also acknowledged the achievements of students in the Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic certificate program, which prepares them for life-threatening emergency care. Graduates like Jenna Albertson and Kristi Benvenuto are now eligible for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic examinations.

Nutrition Coaches and Personal Trainers were not left behind. Graduates in these fields, such as Hannah Badeaux and Jordan Bushrod, completed courses preparing them for certification exams and roles in promoting health and fitness.

In her closing remarks, Hume emphasized the importance of self-care for healthcare professionals, recognizing the physical and emotional demands of the field. She encouraged the graduates to view this milestone as the start of a lifelong educational journey, essential for personal and professional growth and for contributing to quality healthcare.

This ceremony not only celebrates the accomplishments of these dedicated students but also marks the infusion of new talent into the healthcare industry, a sector that continues to experience significant growth and transformation.

Like this: Like Loading...