LEONARDTOWN, MD – A Leonardtown resident, Crosby Jay Dawson, 40, faces multiple charges, including Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Offense Fourth Degree, and Sex Abuse of a Minor, following an investigation led by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson was arrested on Friday, January 26, 2024, in connection with allegations involving a minor. The investigation, initiated by Child Protective Services and medical professionals, began after receiving an anonymous complaint.

Dawson was taken into custody without incident upon his arrest at his residence. He has since been transported to Leonardtown’s St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. As of now, Dawson is being held without bond.

The seriousness of the charges reflects the severity of the alleged crimes. Rape Second Degree, Sex Offense Third Degree, and Sex Offense Fourth Degree are grave charges in Maryland, each carrying significant legal consequences. The additional charge of Sex Abuse of a Minor underscores the particularly sensitive nature of the case, given the involvement of a minor.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed further details about the minor involved or the specific nature of the offenses, likely due to privacy concerns and the ongoing nature of the investigation. However, Child Protective Services’ involvement indicates that the minor’s welfare is a priority in this case.

As the case progresses, further details may emerge, shedding more light on the circumstances leading to Dawson’s arrest and the charges levied against him. For now, the focus remains on the ongoing legal process and ensuring the safety and well-being of the minors involved.

