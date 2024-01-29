On January 9th, Maryland experienced a severe storm characterized by heavy rain, strong winds, and elevated tides, leading to an unprecedented spike in activity on the MyCoast MD app. This app, designed for users to report flooding and environmental data, saw a surge in usage with approximately 400 new users and 248 flooding reports.

The brunt of the reports originated from counties along the Chesapeake Bay, notably 77 from Anne Arundel County, 36 from Calvert County, and 33 from Somerset County. These reports predominantly detailed high tide flooding, with some also highlighting storm-related or coastal damages. MyCoast reports received in January 2024

This storm led to record-breaking events, as observed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The tide gauges installed by NOAA indicated the highest crests ever recorded in Havre de Grace since 2012. Additionally, Baltimore, Solomon’s Island, and Chesapeake City all witnessed crests among their top five historical records. Annapolis experienced a significantly high tide of 5 feet, ranking as one of the city’s highest tides on record. The coastal zones of Maryland remained under a flood warning for several days, with some areas receiving over 2 inches of rain. This amount is notable considering the average rainfall for Maryland counties in January is around 3 inches.

The MyCoast app plays a critical role for municipalities, especially during such extreme weather events. It provides essential data for flood response, illustrating how and where infrastructure is impacted. Flood planners and emergency management personnel can access this data, which is sortable by municipality or county, to complement information received through 311 and 911 systems. A real-time data layer in the app presents a visual map of incoming reports.

Flooding in Annapolis on Jan. 9. Photo submitted to MyCoast, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Officials have emphasized the importance of MyCoast in understanding and addressing flooding impacts. The app’s utility is significantly enhanced by its community-driven nature, with user reports offering vital insights into flood extents and effects. The influx of new users during the January storm is a testament to the app’s growing significance in aiding officials to better prepare for and respond to future storm events.

In summary, the January storm not only tested Maryland’s resilience but also underscored the value of technological tools like MyCoast in modern emergency response and planning. By harnessing the power of community reporting and real-time data, Maryland is better positioned to tackle the challenges posed by such extreme weather events.

Like this: Like Loading...