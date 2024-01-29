Fairfax, VA – In an outstanding display of athletic prowess, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team set five new school records at the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason University. Highlighting the event was first-year athlete Jillian Zukley, who not only broke a school record in the Shot Put but also qualified for regional competitions.

The team’s remarkable achievements began with Chay’la Rivers shattering the school record for the 60-meter dash, clocking in at an impressive 8.46 seconds. But Rivers didn’t stop there; she continued her record-breaking spree by surpassing her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles, setting a new time of 10.79 seconds.

Credit: Addie Osterndorf-Snell / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Another notable performance came from the quartet of Kaylee Holston, Dina Jones, Brittney Douglas, and Betsy Robey, who collectively secured fourth place in the 4000-meter Distance Medley Relay. Their synergy and endurance were evident as they competed against a strong field of athletes.

Avery Arizzi, a first-year runner, also left her mark by breaking her own school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.92. This achievement is a testament to her growing prowess and potential in the sport.

Brittney Douglas added to the team’s success by earning 22nd place in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:30.73. This performance, among others, contributed significantly to the team’s overall success at the event.

In the 1000-meter run, Betsy Robey broke yet another school record for St. Mary’s with a time of 3:23.75, earning her 16th place overall. Robey’s performance underscored the team’s depth and versatility across various events.

Chay’la Rivers once again showed her athletic versatility by placing 18th overall in the Long Jump, achieving a distance of 4.32 meters. Her ability to compete at a high level in multiple events was a highlight of the meet.

The star of the show, however, was Jillian Zukley. In the Shot Put event, she not only broke her previously held school record with an 11.93-meter throw but also secured eighth place overall. This outstanding performance has qualified her for the regional competitions, a significant milestone in her budding athletic career.

The Seahawks are not resting on their laurels, as they prepare to continue their season. They are set to compete next at the Frank Colden Invite in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on February 3rd. The event, hosted by Ursinus College, will be another opportunity for the team to showcase their talent and build on their recent successes.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team’s performance at the Patriot Games is a clear indication of their growing strength and competitiveness in the sport. With new records set and more events on the horizon, the team is poised for further successes, continuing to raise the bar for athletic excellence.

