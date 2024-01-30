LATHAM, N.Y. – Jake Koverman, a sophomore at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been named the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the league office on the afternoon of Monday, January 29.

This award marks a first in Koverman’s college basketball career. His recognition extends St. Mary’s College’s streak, with their men’s basketball players claiming this honor for the third consecutive week.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Koverman, a 6-6 forward from Severna Park, Maryland, played a pivotal role in the team’s recent success. His outstanding performance was crucial in leading St. Mary’s College to a significant 87-78 victory over Penn College in a United East Conference game held on January 27.

Demonstrating his skills on the court, Koverman shot an impressive 50% from the field, scoring 10 points. His notable effort didn’t stop at scoring; he also led the team with 10 rebounds, achieving his second double-double of the season. Additionally, Koverman contributed to the team’s defense with a season-high of two steals.

Koverman’s achievement adds to the growing list of accolades for the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team. Currently, the team boasts an 11-9 overall record, with a strong 6-1 mark in the United East Conference. This recent win adds to their momentum as they prepare for their next challenge.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College is set to face Lancaster Bible College in an upcoming game. This matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The game, which is part of the United East Conference schedule, is set to tip off at 5 p.m.

With a record of 12-9 overall and 5-2 in the United East Conference, Lancaster Bible College will be a formidable opponent for St. Mary’s College. As the Seahawks continue their season, they carry with them the confidence and prowess demonstrated by players like Koverman, who continue to elevate the team’s performance through their individual contributions and team spirit.

The acknowledgment of Koverman as the Defensive Player of the Week not only highlights his personal growth and dedication to the sport but also underlines the collective strength and strategy of St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team. As they advance through the season, the team’s focus and determination will be key factors in their pursuit of success in the United East Conference.

