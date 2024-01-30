The Maryland State Board of Education has unanimously decided to implement a pioneering College and Career Readiness standard, following extensive research and collaboration with stakeholders. This groundbreaking decision, the first of its kind in the United States, aims to provide a more inclusive and accurate measure of students’ readiness for post-secondary success.

Joshua Michael, the vice president of the board, underlined the significance and uniqueness of this policy, “This is the first of its kind in the country, as we understand it.” He highlighted the comprehensive process that led to this decision, involving partnerships and a substantial engagement with the American Institutes for Research.

The newly adopted standard is set to replace the current interim standard, which, according to Michael, did not adequately capture the potential of all students. Under the interim standard, many students who did not meet the requirements went on to achieve success in their respective careers or college endeavors.

Under the new standard, students will have multiple pathways to demonstrate their proficiency in English and mathematics. Achieving a proficient score or higher on the English 10 and Algebra I Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) exams will meet the standard. Additionally, 10th-grade students with a 3.0 GPA who earn at least a C in Algebra I or a proficient score on the Algebra I MCAP will also fulfill the requirement.

Michael emphasized the importance of this inclusive approach, “This is one of the most high-profile standards we have set that is in the frame of multiple measures… We can both set standards and ensure equitable access for students.”

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is preparing for the swift implementation of this standard. Starting with the 2024-25 school year, the High School Data Collection system will record data on students meeting the new criteria. This data will influence per-pupil funding amounts beginning in fiscal year 2026.

Deann Collins, deputy state superintendent for teaching and learning, reassured the board of the department’s commitment to the successful implementation of this standard. She stressed the importance of continuous evaluation and support for local education agencies, communities, and families. Collins explained, “We’re gonna be busy here at MSDE. It’s gonna be all hands on deck.”

The implementation phase will focus on monitoring the effectiveness of the standard and providing necessary support to ensure its successful adoption across the state. Collins highlighted the department’s dedication to a comprehensive engagement plan, emphasizing the importance of not just setting the standard, but actively supporting schools and communities in meeting it.

This decision marks a significant shift in Maryland’s approach to education, aiming to provide a more equitable and accurate assessment of students’ readiness for college and career success. With this new standard, Maryland positions itself at the forefront of educational innovation, setting an example for the rest of the country to follow.

