ANNAPOLIS, MD – In a landmark move to tackle poverty, Maryland Governor Wes Moore has introduced the ENOUGH Act, a pioneering state-level effort to eradicate concentrated poverty. The announcement, made at LIFE Ministries Church in Brooklyn, was supported by a host of prominent figures, including Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, and others.

This comprehensive legislation aims to address poverty’s root causes through substantial support and resources. “ENOUGH will be the rallying cry not just here in Baltimore, but all throughout the state of Maryland,” declared Gov. Moore. He emphasized the Act’s goal to transform distressed communities by focusing on education, employment, safety, housing, and economic growth.

Lt. Gov. Miller highlighted the administration’s dedication to ending generational poverty, noting that the ENOUGH Act is a critical step in this mission. The Act employs place-based interventions in communities with high child poverty rates, spanning rural, suburban, and urban areas. It offers competitive grants of up to $10 million per year for communities demonstrating effective strategies for success.

Senate President Ferguson, a former educator, recognized the ENOUGH Act’s potential to bring much-needed resources to Baltimore, focusing on neighborhoods with the highest needs. Similarly, House Speaker Jones reiterated the state’s social responsibility to uplift its most vulnerable communities.

Baltimore Mayor Scott praised the ENOUGH Act as a game-changer for the city, recognizing the state’s commitment to addressing longstanding disinvestment issues, particularly for the youth. Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter expressed enthusiasm for the initiative’s potential to rectify decades of disinvestment in South Baltimore’s District 10.

The ENOUGH Act’s partnerships are required to include community-based nonprofits, local government entities, and public schools. These may extend to unions, healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, small businesses, local law enforcement, and faith-based organizations.

Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, lauded the Act for moving closer to an inclusive and thriving economy in Baltimore. Pastor Amin Flowers of LIFE Ministries Church also voiced support, recognizing the role of faith communities in addressing local challenges.

The ENOUGH Act is a part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s 2024 legislative package, which focuses on safety, affordability, competitiveness, and comprehensive service delivery in Maryland. The Act is seen as a pivotal step in bolstering the state’s economy and creating an inclusive environment.

Support for the Act extends beyond local officials. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Anne Arundle County Executive Steuart Pittman, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Brian D. Pieninck, and Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost have all expressed their backing. Their support underscores the Act’s wide-ranging impact on poverty, health, education, and community development.

Geoffrey Canada, the founder of Harlem Children’s Zone and William Julius Wilson Institute at HCZ, praised the ENOUGH Act for its comprehensive approach. He emphasized the importance of addressing child poverty as an intersectional issue, noting that a child’s environment significantly impacts their future success.

The ENOUGH Act, by addressing both immediate needs and systemic issues, represents a significant commitment by the Maryland government to combat poverty and invest in its communities. Its holistic approach, encompassing education, healthcare, housing, and economic development, aims to ensure that no Maryland resident’s potential is limited by their zip code.

