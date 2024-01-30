HYATTSVILLE, MD – In a significant development in the fight against internet crimes targeting children, Maryland State Police arrested 51-year-old Adam T. Rubin from Columbia, Maryland, for possession and distribution of child pornography. The arrest, made on Thursday, stemmed from an investigation led by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Rubin is currently facing eight counts of child pornography possession and two counts of its distribution. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, awaiting an initial hearing with a District Court Commissioner. Adam T. Rubin

The investigation, which began in September 2023, was a collaborative effort involving the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations. This task force is dedicated to identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the exploitation of children through internet-related crimes.

A decisive moment in the case occurred yesterday when authorities, after a thorough investigation, executed a search warrant at Rubin’s residence. Rubin was apprehended at the scene. During a preliminary forensic examination of his electronic devices, investigators discovered multiple images of child pornography, confirming suspicions and leading to his immediate arrest.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, which spearheads the Maryland ICAC Task Force, plays a vital role in coordinating efforts across various police departments in Maryland. This statewide initiative is supported by grant funds from both the Governor’s Office for Crime Prevention and Policy and a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The primary objective of the task force is to root out the perpetrators of child pornography and other related crimes that victimize children over the internet.

The collaborative nature of this investigation highlights the extensive resources and inter-agency cooperation essential in addressing the complex challenge of internet crimes against children. The involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies underscores the seriousness with which these crimes are treated and the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children.

As the investigation continues, further details may emerge, shedding more light on the extent of the crimes and the processes used to apprehend the perpetrator. The arrest of Rubin marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against child exploitation and serves as a stern warning to others engaged in similar illegal activities.

The Maryland State Police, along with their federal partners, reaffirm their commitment to protecting children from online predators and to bringing those responsible for such heinous crimes to justice. The case against Adam T. Rubin is currently pending further legal proceedings, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

