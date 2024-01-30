PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station Patuxent River is set to participate in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CSSC24), a significant force protection exercise slated for February 5-16, 2024. This annual event is organized jointly by the Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), involving all Navy installations across the continental United States.

NAS Patuxent River, commonly referred to as “Pax River,” will join numerous other Navy bases in a coordinated effort to bolster defenses against potential threats. Capt. Douglas Burfield, NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer, emphasized the importance of the exercise, stating, “Pax River joins Navy bases across the region and country in training to protect our personnel and mission from possible attack.”

The exercise is divided into two parts for enhanced effectiveness. The first week features Citadel Shield, a field training exercise managed by CNIC. The following week is dedicated to Solid Curtain, a command post exercise led by USFFC. This bifurcated approach aims to improve the preparedness of Navy security forces and ensure comprehensive interoperability among various commands, military services, and agency partners. The primary objective is to safeguard lives, equipment, and facilities.

Officials have clarified that CSSC24 is a routinely scheduled exercise and is not a response to any specific or immediate threat. It forms a critical part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to maintain a high state of readiness and security across its installations.

The exercise is expected to cause minimal disruption to local communities and the base’s regular operations. However, residents and those working on or near the base might experience increased traffic, brief gate closures at NAS Patuxent River, and potential delays in accessing the base. Security activities related to the exercise may also be visible or audible to the surrounding community. The organizers have assured that they have coordinated in advance with local law enforcement and first responders to mitigate any significant impact.

To ensure safety and the integrity of the exercise, base residents and personnel are advised to steer clear of areas designated for the exercise. The Navy’s commitment to this extensive training exercise underscores its dedication to maintaining robust security measures to protect its personnel, assets, and missions against a spectrum of potential threats.

