Lexington Park, MD- Cafe Rio in Lexington Park, MD has sent out a mass email to its email subscribers that they are permanently closing. The email read as follows:

“It is with heavy burrito hearts that we inform you that our Lexington Park location has permanently closed. We have loved serving you pure deliciousness and will miss seeing your smiling face, but we do have 130 other locations across the country and would love to see you visit us again among your travels. Thank you for being such a loyal amigo. You can check out our website to find our new and existing locations. Thank you again for your loyalty.”

The Cafe Rio chain started in 2004 after being bought from the Stanley family by Bob Nilsen. Over the past 16 years, Nilsen has grown the franchise to 130 other locations. The closet Cafe Rio is in Severna Park, MD or Alexandria,VA.

