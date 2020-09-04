Leonardtown, MD- On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Dr. Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools held a town hall meeting to discuss the school’s plans to start reopening, at least in a hybrid form, starting in late September.

Students will be slowly brought back into the school in hybrid form in three different stages. These stages are based on specialized programs and grade levels. Each week will bring different grade levels back into the school for two days per week. Students may attend on a Tuesday and Thursday schedule or a Monday and Wednesday schedule, with three days of online instruction.

Students that are in specialized programs, such as Head Start, Pre-K, SAIL, and COMPASS, will return to regular in-person instruction Monday through Thursday of each week, starting September 21 through October 2. Beginning October 5 through October 16, grades Kindergarten, First, Sixth, Ninth, and 12th grades will begin the hybrid model with in-person instruction 2 days per week and online instruction 3 days per week. October 19 through October 30, the remainder of the grades will be integrated into the hybrid model of in-person instruction.

Even though the State of Maryland will go into Phase Three on Friday, September 4 at 5 PM, all schools must still follow CDC guidelines, enforce social distancing, and enforce the wearing of masks. St. Mary’s County Public Schools have left the decision to parents about whether or not they would like to send their child to school in a hybrid form, or continue all virtual learning.

At this time, the St. Mary’s County Board of Education is working diligently to develop a plan to allow parents to let their child’s school know what their intentions are with sending their child in a hybrid form or to continue the virtual learning at home.

Like this: Like Loading...