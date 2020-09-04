LEONARDTOWN, MD -Governor Larry Hogan declared that beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, September 4, Maryland would begin Stage Three of Maryland’s COVID-19 Recovery, Additional Safe and Gradual Reopenings.

As part of the state’s initial entry into Stage Three, Governor Hogan announced the following additional safe and gradual reopenings:

INDOOR THEATERS. Indoor theaters where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown may open to the general public at 50% capacity or 100 people per auditorium—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.



Indoor theaters where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown may open to the general public at 50% capacity or 100 people per auditorium—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place. OUTDOOR VENUES. Outdoor venues where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown outdoors may open to the general public at 50% capacity or 250 people—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.



Outdoor venues where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown outdoors may open to the general public at 50% capacity or 250 people—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place. RETAIL AND RELIGIOUS FACILITIES.Capacity for retail establishments and religious facilities may increase from 50 to 75 percent.

In response, St. Mary’s County Government is adopting similar measures with the updated St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery – Stage 3.

Additionally, effective Tuesday, September 8, St. Mary’s County Government Departments and Offices will reopen to the public and begin accepting customer walk-ins; face coverings must be worn. Social distancing and capacity limits will apply in all county-owned or operated buildings and rooms. Appointments will still be accepted through department pages on the county government website.

The Garvey, Loffler and Northern Senior Centers remain closed, per the Governor’s orders.

Residents may access the St. Mary’s County COVID19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery and additional related resources https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.

Like this: Like Loading...