Leonardtown, MD- HAZMAT, and Police are responding to 21850 Peabody Street in Leonardtown, MD for a suspicious package. This building is the current home of the St. Mary’s County Health Department. The St. Mary’s County Nursing Center is also in the area.

Emergency Services are asking all visitors/residents/ commuters to stay away from the area for the time being.

This is a developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...