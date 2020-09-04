LA PLATA (September 3, 2020) – University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for Wound Healing has received the Center of Distinction award given by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.

“We are so proud of the staff and providers in the Wound Care Center having earned this award for the 7th year running,” said Dana Levy, Vice President of Nursing Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “They never waiver in their focused dedication for wound care needs for our local population. “

The UM CRMC Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. UM CRMC Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

The La Plata-based community hospital has earned multiple awards in recent weeks, including:

being recognized by Newsweek as one of the best maternity hospitals in America

being listed by US News and World Report as a high-performing hospital in the area of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD care;

earning platinum recognition from the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) for its efforts to increase the number of potential organ, eye, and tissue donors across the state.

In addition, UM CRMC earned official designation by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) as a Primary Stroke Center, and renewed accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) for the education programs offered at its UM Charles Regional Center for Diabetes Education.

About University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

UM CRMC is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost-effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.

