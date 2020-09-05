LEONARDTOWN, MD– Foundation 4 Heroes,a 501c.3 nonprofit organization, will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the governmental centerin Leonardtown Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The ceremony is in observance of the anniversary of events that took place in 2001.

The ceremony is not open to the public but all are encouraged to watch the live stream beginning at approximately 9 p.m. on the Foundation 4 Heroes Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/F4Heroes/

They will pay tribute to the 9/11 victims by reciting each of the names of the 2977 people who perished in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, PA. Twin beams of light will be beamed skyward beginning at 9:11 p.m., symbolically referencing the New York City Twin Towers that were destroyed in the attacks. If you are the vicinity of the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center and/or the Leonardtown area during this time, you may see the beams of light.

Dr. Jay Lipoff, founder and president of Foundation 4 Heroes, said, “This ceremony is to honor those who died as well as those who were involved in search, rescue and recovery. It is a privilege and honor to put together this remembrance in St. Mary’s County.”

Commissioner President Randy Guy stated, “We must always remember and honor those who lost their lives in these terrible events. St. Mary’s County wasn’t spared. So, each year this date is etched on our hearts and minds too.”

For more information, please contact Dr. Jay Lipoff at Drjay@f4heroes.com or 315-345-5437, or the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.

Like this: Like Loading...