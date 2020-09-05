As it did over summer and throughout the school closure last spring, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is providing free meals to children ages 2 to 18 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

In anticipation of the waiver, students’ accounts have not been charged. The SFSP will be used through Dec. 31. A cold breakfast and lunch will be provided to children each school day, including Wednesdays with no contact service available at all sites. Meals can be picked up from a table by those who walk to the sites, while drivers should remain in their car to receive the meals.

The meals are free for children ages 2 to 18. Parents picking up meals without their child present will need to show proof of a child’s age — like a student identification badge or copy of a report card. If the child is not or not yet enrolled in CCPS, and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Distribution sites open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday include:

Henry E. Lackey High School;

La Plata High School;

Maurice J. McDonough High School;

North Point High School;

St. Charles High School;

Thomas Stone High School;

Westlake High School;

Mattawoman Middle School;

Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Piccowaxen Middle School;

Billingsley Elementary School;

Indian Head Elementary School;

Malcolm Elementary School;

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

J.C. Parks Elementary School; and

J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Seven sites will host an evening pick-up window from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. They are Lackey, La Plata, North Point, St. Charles, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools, and Piccowaxen Middle School.

While meals for children are currently free, families who fill out Free and Reduced Meal Benefit applications should still complete and turn in the application. Meal benefit applications affect school programs such as Title 1, Maryland Meals for Achievement and other initiatives that benefit children.

Mobile meals

CCPS is offering a meal program that will deliver free, grab-and-go meals by school bus to select neighborhoods starting Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Meals will be available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Wakefield Community Center at 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; Arthur Middleton Elementary School at 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.; and from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. at Smallwood Village Shopping Center, near Safeway, at 10 King St. in Waldorf.

The meals are free to children ages 2 to 18. Parents picking up meals without a child(ren) present will need to show proof of a child’s age like a student identification badge or copy of a report card showing the child’s student identification number. If the child is not or not yet enrolled in CCPS, and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Menus are available online and vary by day. CCPS meals may include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.

Nutritional information for meal bags will be posted on the school system website, www.ccboe.com. Parents of children with food allergies or modified diets should check their child’s meal bag items before serving.

Families can apply now for free and reduced-price meal benefits. An application is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application . This week, the school system began mailing paper applications to all students enrolled in the CCPS.

