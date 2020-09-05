Baltimore, MD–The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has created sign templates for businesses statewide to download and print as part of the “Masks on Maryland” campaign.

Maryland moves today into Stage Three of recovery, allowing the additional safe and gradual reopening of nearly all businesses and activities with occupancy limitations, social distancing, and mask regulations in place. The signs, available in both English and Spanish, stipulate that masks are required by order of Governor Larry Hogan, and show how to wear a mask properly.



“By wearing a mask in public, you are helping keep Marylanders safe,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “As we move into Stage 3 of our reopening, your commitment will be more important than ever, so please wear your masks, wash your hands, and maintain social distance.”

The mask signage is available for download at Maryland’s Back to Business website at https://open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness/. They can also be downloaded and printed from https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/business-resources.

