LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 3, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department is pleased to announce that the Overdose Response Program, Tobacco Cessation Program and Diabetes Prevention Program will be offered virtually for community members this Fall.

Overdose Response Program

The Overdose Response Program provides free training, open to anyone who would like to learn how opioids affect the body, how to recognize the signs of opioid overdose, and how to care for someone who may be experiencing an overdose until emergency help arrives. Participants can receive an overdose response kit via scheduled curb-side pickup that includes naloxone (Narcan®) – a life-saving medication that may be able to restore the breathing of someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Next Session: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Learn more or register at: www.smchd.org/overdose

Tobacco Cessation Program

The Tobacco Cessation Program is free and that takes place over the course of 8 weeks (weekly 1 hour sessions). Participants learn behavioral modifications, stress management, and other techniques to help them quit using tobacco products.

Next Series: Tuesdays, September 15, 2020 – November 10, 2020 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Learn more or register at: www.smchd.org/tobacco

Diabetes Prevention Program – New!

The Diabetes Prevention Program helps participants establish and stick with positive lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating habits, physical activity and positive stress management, which can prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. This free program includes 16 weekly sessions, followed by monthly sessions for ongoing support from a lifestyle coach.

Next Series: September 25, 2020 – September 24, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Learn more or register at: www.smchd.org/dpp

