On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Caitlyn Arhar was crowned first runner up for the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Miss. Fire Prevention. Arhar, 22, was one of five women who competed for the title and she represented the Southern Maryland Fireman’s Association.

Along with volunteering at PFVFD and Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department as an EMT and Firefighter, Arhar is a current student at Towson University where she is studying nutrition and health.

We are incredibly proud of Caitlyn’s accomplishments!

Read more about the contest entry, rules and selection process here.

According to the website, “The individual selected will represent the MSFA at fire prevention, public education, and other activities throughout the State of Maryland, acting as a spokesperson for fire prevention and fire safety activities.”

All images courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

